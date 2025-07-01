Russia's former deputy defence minister sentenced to 13 years for corruption in military graft case Timur Ivanov was named deputy defence minister in 2016 and oversaw military construction projects, as well as property management, housing and medical support for the military.

In a major development that has laid bare the scale of corruption within Russia's military establishment, former deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov was convicted on Tuesday on charges of embezzlement and money laundering. He has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. Ivanov's sentencing is the most prominent outcome so far in an ongoing investigation into alleged military graft, which has also implicated several top officials with close links to former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. The scandal has drawn public attention due to its scale and the direct connection to the military leadership, especially amid widespread criticism over Russia’s battlefield failures in Ukraine.

Despite the purge of some of his closest allies, Shoigu — a seasoned political heavyweight and known confidant of President Vladimir Putin — managed to retain his standing. He was recently reassigned to a significant role as the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, underlining his enduring influence in the Kremlin’s security apparatus.

Ivanov oversaw military infrastructure

49-year-old Ivanov was named deputy defence minister in 2016 and oversaw military construction projects, as well as property management, housing and medical support for the military. He was known for his lavish lifestyle which outraged many in Moscow just as the fighting in Ukraine exposed glaring deficiencies in Russian military organisation and supplies that resulted in battlefield setbacks.

Billion-Ruble embezzlement, lavish assets seized

Ivanov, who has been in custody since his arrest in April 2024, was convicted by the Moscow City Court of embezzling 3.9 billion Rubles (about USD 50 million), the charges that he denied. The court also confiscated his assets that included prized real estate and a collection of vintage cars. Ivanov's lawyers said they would appeal the verdict. Ivanov has been sanctioned by both the United States and the European Union for his role in Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

