Russia reacts to Oval Office spat, calls it 'miracle' that Trump restrained from hitting Zelenskyy Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson underscored in her post on Telegram that Zelenskyy's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone.

Russia reacts on Zelenskyy, Trump spat: Russia has termed the restraint shown by US President Donald Trump, which allowed him to avoid hitting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the verbal spat on Friday, as a "miracle." The comments from the Russian side came as the Trump- Zelenskyy meeting culminated in an unprecedented showdown.

Here's what Russian foreign ministry said on Trump, Zelenskyy spat

In response to the Oval Office spat, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Friday, "How Trump and (Vice President JD) Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint."

She underscored that Zelenskyy's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support.

Dmitry Medvedev says, 'Zelenskyy received a proper slap'

The Oval Office shouting match also drew former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's reaction, as he called Zelenskyy an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office.

"For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: The Kyiv regime is gambling with World War III. That's a good thing, but not enough—we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine," Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said. During his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Crimea in 2014.

Vance hit back at Zelenskyy by saying, "I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring you into this conference.”

What does Trump's thrashing of Zelenskyy suggest?

President Donald Trump's Oval Office thrashing of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday laid bare the limits of a full-court press by America's allies aimed at reshaping Trump's determination to end Russia's invasion even if the terms are not to Ukraine's liking.

It also stressed the profound ways Trump feels emboldened to redirect US foreign policy priorities toward his “America First” agenda in ways that extend well beyond those of his tumultuous first term. The sudden blowup was the most heated public exchange of words between world leaders in the Oval Office in memory, as the usual staid work of diplomacy descended into finger-pointing, shouting and eye-rolling.

Also Read | Dmitry Medvedev, former Russia President, reacts on Zelenskyy's spat with Trump: 'The insolent pig got a slap'