'If US deploy long-range missiles in Germany then Russia will...': Putin's stern warning to Biden's NATO plan

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the United States that if Washington deployed long-range missiles in Germany then Russia would station similar missiles in striking distance of the West. The United States will start deploying long-range fire capabilities in Germany in 2026 in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to NATO and European defence, the United States and Germany said in a joint statement earlier this month.

"If the US puts such missile complexes in Germany, then Russia will no longer adhere to its unilateral Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) moratorium," said Putin.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.