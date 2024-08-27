Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
  4. 'If US deploy long-range missiles in Germany then Russia will...': Putin's stern warning to Biden's NATO plan

Putin's warning came nearly a month after the US announced the stationing of long-range weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Moscow Updated on: August 27, 2024 10:45 IST
Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden (L) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (R)

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the United States that if Washington deployed long-range missiles in Germany then Russia would station similar missiles in striking distance of the West. The United States will start deploying long-range fire capabilities in Germany in 2026 in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to NATO and European defence, the United States and Germany said in a joint statement earlier this month.

"If the US puts such missile complexes in Germany, then Russia will no longer adhere to its unilateral Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) moratorium," said Putin.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

