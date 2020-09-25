Image Source : PTI After Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated for Nobel Prize

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The 67-year-old was nominated for the prestigious award by a group of Russian writers, led by Sergey Komkov.

Sergey Komkov said he had sent a proposal to the Nobel Committee, nominating Vladimir Putin for the 2021 Peace Prize, Sputnik News reported on Thursday. "It was sent on 9 September, and on 10 September, the Nobel Committee headquarters in Oslo received it," Sergey Komkov was quoted as saying.

As many suspected Kremlin was behind this nomination, the Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov cleared the air by saying Kremlin did not nominate the President.

"You all know that completely different people are nominated for this award, this is an initiative of those submitting the nomination. In this case, [the nomination was submitted by] the aforementioned writer," he said.

"If this decision is made (to award Putin the prize - TASS) - great, if not, it’s no problem as well," Peskov said.

The nomination has been submitted by a group of Russian public figures, including the famous writer Sergey Komkov. As per the group, the nomination was sent to Oslo on September 10.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an ultra-conservative member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage