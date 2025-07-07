Russia launches over 100 drones in massive overnight attack on Ukraine, killing 10, injuring dozens Russia's intensified drone and missile attacks on Ukraine have killed at least 10 civilians, prompting a major Ukrainian counterstrike and raising global concerns over escalating warfare.

New Delhi:

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with Russia launching a massive overnight drone strike targeting civilian areas across Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, more than 100 drones were used in the attack, killing at least 10 people and injuring 38 others, including three children. Authorities reported widespread destruction from the barrage, which marked one of the most intense air offensives in recent weeks. Emergency services and rescue operations are underway in several affected regions.

Intensified assaults on civilian areas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Monday that Russia has dramatically intensified its aerial attacks on non-military targets. Over the past week alone, Russia has fired approximately 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and nearly 1,000 powerful glide bombs at Ukraine, he said.

Russian forces are also attempting ground advances along parts of the nearly 1,000-kilometre-long front line, where Ukrainian troops are still holding defensive positions.

Largest air strike on Kyiv this month

On July 4, Russia carried out its largest aerial assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, since the start of the war. The strike injured at least 23 people and caused extensive damage across multiple districts of the city. Ukrainian military sources reported that 550 drones and missiles were used in the attack, including 11 cruise missiles and hundreds of Shahed drones.

The timing of the strike raised international eyebrows, as it came just hours after a reported conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine strikes back

In response to the increasing attacks, Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a significant counterstrike on Russian territory. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that its military forces targeted the Borisoglebsk Airbase in Russia’s Voronezh region — a key hub for Russian fighter jets including Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft.

The strike, if confirmed, marks one of Ukraine's most direct and significant attacks on a strategic Russian military facility, showcasing Kyiv’s determination to retaliate amid growing aerial threats.

International concerns mount

As the conflict enters a new phase of intensified aerial warfare, global leaders and humanitarian organisations are voicing concern over the increasing number of civilian casualties and the destruction of non-military infrastructure in Ukraine.

Calls for a ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts continue, but with both sides escalating their military actions, hopes for immediate de-escalation remain uncertain.