Russia launches nuclear-powered submarine: A look at nation's submarine fleet and its classes With a mix of nuclear-powered, diesel-electric, ballistic missile, and attack submarines, Russia boasts one of the largest and most diverse submarine fleets globally. The 'Perm' is the sixth addition to the Yasen and Yasen-M class submarines, constructed by the Sevmash shipyard.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a nuclear-powered submarine equipped with hypersonic Zircon missiles capable of travelling at several times the speed of sound. This came during his visit to Murmansk in the country's northern region, TASS news agency reported. The submarine, named 'Prem', is a Russian fourth-generation multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine. It is also the sixth in a series of Project 885/885M Yasen-class submarines being constructed at the Sevmash Shipyard for the Russian Navy. The submarine's keel was laid on July 29, 2016.

Putin hailed the launch of the new submarine, asserting that the vessel would bolster Russia's maritime security and protect its national interests, particularly in strategic regions like the Arctic. This development comes as Moscow continues to enhance its military capabilities amid ongoing global tensions.

Central to this advanced arsenal is the Zircon hypersonic missile, renowned for its extraordinary speed and precision. Entering the Russian military's arsenal in early 2023, the Zircon is primarily designed as an anti-ship missile but has also been deployed in attacks against Ukrainian cities. The missile was first used against Ukraine in February 2024, as per media reports. The speed of the Zircon missile is approximately 8-9 Mach or about 10,000 kilometers per hour, and the weight of its warheads is 300-400 kilograms.

Russia's submarine capabilities

The Russian Navy continues to command one of the largest and most formidable submarine fleets in the world, boasting an estimated 64 vessels. Central to its strategic deterrence capabilities are its 16 nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), which remain a crucial component of Russia's defense architecture.

A look at total submarines in fleet:

Diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs): 23

Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBNs): 16

Nuclear-Powered attack submarines (SSNs): 14

Nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines (SSGNs): 11

List of submarine classes:

Borei-Class: The Borei-class is central to Russia's strategic deterrence, capable of carrying multiple ballistic missiles. These submarines are 170 meters long and can travel up to 29 knots when submerged. Yasen-Class: These nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines (SSGNs) are designed for multipurpose operations, including targeting surface ships, submarines, and land-based installations. These submarines are 119.8 meters long and can travel up to 31 knots when submerged. Delfin-Class: These submarines are 167 meters long and can travel up to 22 knots when submerged. These vessels were built between 1985 to 1992. Kalmar-Class: This submarine is 155 meters long and can travel up to 25 knots when submerged. Shchuka-Class: These submarines are 107.2 meters long and can travel 30 knots when submerged. The Shchuka-class vessels can carry thirty-six mines in lieu of torpedoes.

History of Russia's submarine industry

Despite enduring financial struggles following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia has made substantial progress in modernising its submarine force over recent years. Since the 1990s, the country has launched several ambitious projects aimed at revamping its underwater fleet and enhancing its maritime strength. One notable effort began in 1993 with the construction of the Yasen-class submarine, Severodvinsk (K-885). However, budget constraints and technical challenges delayed its commissioning until 2014.

The Russian Navy has ambitious plans to replace its aging SSNs and SSGNs with the more advanced and versatile Project 885-M Yasen-class submarines. The second vessel of this class, Kazan, was launched in 2017 and officially entered service with the Northern Fleet in 2021, further strengthening Russia’s naval power. Russia also signed a contract in June 2019 with the shipbuilding company Sevmash for two additional Project 885-M Yasen-class nuclear-powered attack submarines.

