Russia launches controversial scheme to boost birth rate, offers money to schoolgirls for having children Russia has launched a controversial scheme offering money to adult schoolgirls to boost birth rates amid a deepening demographic crisis.

New Delhi:

Amid a sharp decline in birth rates, Russia has launched a controversial new initiative that offers financial incentives to school and college-going girls to become pregnant and raise children. The program, currently being piloted in select regions, provides over 100,000 rubles (approximately Rs 90,000) to adult schoolgirls who agree to give birth and care for a child.

The scheme is part of a broader demographic strategy adopted in March 2025 aimed at reversing Russia’s population decline. It is being implemented in ten regions as a trial and applies only to adult girls—those who are legally of age, despite still being in school or college. The policy falls under a broader framework of “pronatalism,” which encourages childbirth through incentives like cash bonuses and maternal benefits.

Russia’s birth rate in 2023 stood at 1.41 children per woman, far below the replacement level of 2.05 required to maintain population stability. This alarming drop has led authorities to adopt increasingly aggressive measures to encourage young women to have children. However, the move has sparked heated debate across the country. According to a recent survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 43% of Russians support the policy, while 40% oppose it.

The idea of incentivising teenagers to become mothers has drawn global attention and criticism. Critics argue it may exploit vulnerable young women and derail their education and career prospects. Yet, the Kremlin views a rising population as a symbol of national strength, strategic power, and economic resilience.

Ironically, President Vladimir Putin's expansionist policies, especially the ongoing war in Ukraine, have contributed to demographic losses. With estimates suggesting up to 250,000 Russian soldiers killed and a significant brain drain as millions flee the country, the demographic crisis has deepened.

Russia is not alone in adopting pronatalist policies. Hungary offers tax exemptions to mothers with three or more children, while Poland pays monthly allowances per child. In the U.S., former President Donald Trump has proposed a $5,000 incentive for women to give birth. However, experts say no country has yet found a successful, sustainable solution to reverse declining fertility trends.

Demographers now warn that by 2050, over three-quarters of countries may fall below replacement fertility levels.

(PTI inputs)