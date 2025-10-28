Russia exits key nuclear agreement with US after testing Burevestnik missile amid rising tensions The original pact, signed in September 2000, required both the US and Russia to dispose of 34 tonnes of plutonium that was no longer intended for military use. The aim was to prevent the material from being reused in nuclear weapons and to support global non-proliferation efforts.

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially withdrawn Russia from a key nuclear agreement with the United States that focused on reducing weapons-grade plutonium. The law, signed on Monday, brings an end to a deal that many officials had already considered outdated.

The State Duma, Russia’s lower house of Parliament, approved the measure earlier this month, followed by the Federation Council’s endorsement last Wednesday. With Putin’s signature, the legislation has now come into force.

The original pact, signed in September 2000, required both the US and Russia to dispose of 34 tonnes of plutonium that was no longer intended for military use. The aim was to prevent the material from being reused in nuclear weapons and to support global non-proliferation efforts.

Russia tests nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile

This decision follows Russia’s recent test of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile. During his address to the Federal Assembly, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian scientists had successfully created a compact nuclear propulsion system capable of powering a cruise missile for extremely long distances.

Trump calls Russia's missile test "inappropriate"

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has called Russia’s Burevestnik cruise missile test ‘inappropriate’ and asked him to focus on ending the Ukraine war instead.

"They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores. So, I mean, it doesn't have to go 8,000 miles. And they're not playing games with us. We're not playing games with them either. We test missiles all the time," he said while talking with reporters on board Air Force One.

"I don't think it's an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either. By the way, he ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year. That's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," he added.