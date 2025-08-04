Russia exits INF Treaty, blames US missile deployments and rising nuclear tensions Russia has formally withdrawn from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, citing actions by Western countries as a “direct threat” to its national security. Moscow said the conditions to maintain the pact no longer exist, especially after recent US missile deployments in the Philippines.

New Delhi:

Russia on Monday announced that it no longer considers itself bound by the Intermediate‑Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a landmark arms control agreement signed in 1987, reported the Times of India. Moscow blamed the “actions of Western countries” for creating a “direct threat” to its national security and said the conditions for maintaining the treaty had “disappeared.” The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it would no longer observe self-imposed restrictions on the deployment of certain missile systems.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to recent US military activity, including the deployment of a Typhon missile launcher in the Philippines and missile exercises during the Talisman Sabre drills in Australia, as key reasons behind its decision to abandon the pact. Officials said these moves undermined strategic stability and increased pressure on Russia's security environment.

The INF Treaty had banned ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres. It collapsed in 2019 after the US withdrew, alleging Russian violations. Moscow has consistently denied those claims and accused Washington of developing missile systems banned under the pact. The treaty’s breakdown has left a major gap in the arms control framework between the two nuclear powers.

Tensions rise amid nuclear warnings and ultimatums

The Russian move comes amid escalating tensions with the US. Days earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to undisclosed regions following what he described as provocative comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Trump also issued a fresh ultimatum, demanding an end to the war in Ukraine or facing sweeping new sanctions. In response, Medvedev warned that such ultimatums bring the world closer to a broader war.

Meanwhile, Kremlin officials urged restraint and reiterated Russia’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation. However, with Washington's August 9 deadline looming and Trump's special envoy expected in Moscow, diplomatic efforts remain fragile amid the breakdown of another key treaty.