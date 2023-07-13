Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military: Russia's Defence Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/AP Members of the Wagner Group military company guard an area standing in front of a tank in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

The Wagner Group's mercenaries have handed over their weapons to the Russian military, according to the Defense Ministry on Wednesday. This follows the private army's brief rebellion against the Kremlin last month. The authorities' efforts to lessen Wagner's threat are reflected in its disarming, which also appears to signal the end of the mercenary group's operations in Ukraine.

The activities come in the midst of uncertainty about the fate of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the terms of the deal that finished the outfitted disobedience by offering amnesty for himself as well as his mercenaries and consent to move to Belarus. Among the weapons turned over were in excess of 2,000 parts of equipment, like tanks, rocket launchers, heavy artillery, and air defense systems, along with over 2,500 metric tons of weapons and in excess of 20,000 guns, the Defense Ministry said.

The Kremlin acknowledged on Monday that Prigozhin and 34 of his top officers met with President Vladimir Putin on June 29, five days after the rebellion. The statement comes in response to that acknowledgment. Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov said Wagner's leaders swore dedication to Putin and that they were prepared "to keep on battling for the Country." According to Putin, Wagner troops had to decide whether to move to Belarus, sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, or leave the service.

The Kremlin's affirmation that Putin met with Prigozhin, who led troops on a walk to Moscow to request the ouster of the nation's top military leaders, brought up new issues about the deal that ended the resistance.

Revolt as an act of treason

Putin upbraided the revolt as an act of treason when it began and promised cruel discipline for the people who took part in it, however, the lawbreaker body of evidence against Prigozhin was dropped hours after the fact as a component of the arrangement. Simultaneously, the Wagner chief obviously might, in any case, have to deal with arraignment for monetary bad behavior or different penalties.

Last week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that his country offered Wagner field camps but noted that Prigozhin was in Russia and that his troops remained at their home camps. He was the one who mediated the agreement that brought an end to the mutiny. Lukashenko mentioned that Prigozhin's and the Russian government's decisions would determine their deployment to Belarus.

