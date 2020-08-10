Image Source : SERUM INSTITUTE Russian researchers tested coronavirus vaccine on themselves ahead of launch this week

Russia is all set to become the first country in the world to launch an effective coronavirus vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the Gamaleya institute in Moscow is slated for registration on August 12 after which 'high risk' people like doctors, will be vaccinated this month. Reports coming out of Russia suggest that researchers at the Gamaleya institute including Director Alexander Gintsburg, have tested the vaccine on themselves.

Alexander Gintsburg, has said that the vaccines were tested on the researchers prior to the human trials, giving birth to a controversy.

This statement by Gintsburg was condemned by the Russian Association of Clinical Research Association (RACRA), which stated that it was a “crude violation of the very foundations of clinical research, Russian law and universally accepted international regulations.”

The vaccine has completed all trials and is deemed fit for use by the Russian authorities. Russia plans to launch the vaccine this week and vaccinate doctors as early as this month before launching a mass vaccination campaign later this year.

