Russia, China 'united in strengthening' in BRICS, says Putin; calls Xi a 'great leader' Russian President Vladimir Putin called Xi Jinping a 'great leader', who has 'strong will' and someone who is 'endowed with strategic vision'. During his visit to China, Putin will join over 20 other global leaders to attend the Victory Day parade in Beijing to commemorate China's victory in WW2.

Beijing:

Ahead of attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow and Beijing are "united in strengthening" the BRICS, a group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other countries. He also hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia in May and called it a 'resounding success'.

In a written interview with China's Xinhua news agency, Putin said Jinping's visit drew wide international attention, and it had "deep symbolic significance to strengthen the relationship between Moscow and Beijing.

"We reaffirmed the strategic choice of our peoples in favour of strengthening the traditions of good-neighbourliness, friendship, and long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation," the Russian leader said. "In Russia, we deeply value the Chinese leader's genuine commitment to advancing our comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation."

'Xi a great leader'

In his interview, the Russian leader called Jinping a 'great leader', who has 'strong will' and someone who is 'endowed with strategic vision'. "It is of exceptional importance for China that such a person stands at the helm at this challenging, pivotal moment in international affairs," Putin said, noting that the Chinese leader treats Russia's history with 'utmost respect'.

Putin to attend Victory Day parade in China

During his visit, Putin will join over 20 other global leaders to attend the Victory Day parade in Beijing to commemorate China's victory over Japan in World War II. In his interview with Xinhua, Putin said the erstwhile Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) and China have borne the "brunt of the fighting", adding that he would join the Chinese side to "pay tribute to the shared act of heroism" of their ancestors.

"It was our citizens who endured the greatest hardships in the struggle against the invaders and played a decisive role in defeating Nazism and militarism," Putin said. "Through those severe trials, the finest traditions of friendship and mutual assistance were forged and strengthened -- traditions that today form a solid foundation for Russian-Chinese relations."

"In Russia, we will never forget that China's heroic resistance was one of the crucial factors that prevented Japan from stabbing the Soviet Union in the back during the darkest months of 1941-1942," Putin noted.