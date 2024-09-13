Russia, China take swipe at Western ‘arrogance’ at Beijing forum, pledge to enhance military ties

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun and other military leaders attend Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing.

Beijing: Chinese and Russian defence officials took digs at Western “arrogance” at a military diplomacy forum in Beijing and pledged to enhance military relations with developing countries. China pitched a greater role in reaching out to the Global South while Russia criticised the US for bringing military conflicts to the Indo-Pacific region and playing a “dangerous game” in Ukraine.

In a wide-ranging speech to the annual Xiangshan Forum, China's defence minister, Dong Jun, said China would enhance military ties with its neighbours and with developing countries in particular. "Major countries must take the lead in safeguarding global security, abandon a zero-sum mindset and refrain from bullying the small and the weak," Dong said, in a veiled criticism of the United States, which he did not name.

The Chinese minister said no one can “afford to be an outsider or onlooker” in a multipolar world and that all countries irrespective of size or development should have an equal right to participate in international affairs, voice their needs and uphold their legitimate rights and interests.

‘We should put down arrogance’: China

Dong made his remarks to representatives from 90 countries and international organisations at the tightly choreographed three-day forum, which ends on Saturday. These comments came as communications between the US and Chinese militaries eased despite tensions over the South China Sea, Taiwan and Washington's concerns at Beijing's close relationship with Russia.

"We should put down arrogance and prejudice, never interfere in other countries' internal affairs, never violate other countries' rights and interests," Dong said at the forum, calling on unity among regional countries and relying on themselves for “their own peace”.

Some diplomats and analysts are watching the conference closely for signs of further progress in the military relationship between the US and China. The US is represented by Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, Taiwan and Mongolia. The forum came after the US and Chinese officials met for their first defence talks since 2022.

NATO playing ‘dangerous game’ in Ukraine: Russia

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin was more explicit as he accused the US of trying to contain China and Russia while preparing for war in Asia by creating new security blocs. "Russia and China support the creation of a just, multipolar world order based on equality and mutual respect," he said.

“In order to create conditions to force Russia into negotiations based on Kyiv’s formulas, NATO countries plan to send troops to Ukraine. This is a dangerous game which can lead to a direct conflict of nuclear powers,” he claimed, despite NATO repeatedly saying it has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

His remarks came on the throes of a possible escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with President Vladimir Putin saying the West would be directly fighting with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made long-range missiles, a move he said would alter the nature and scope of the conflict.

"If this decision is taken, it will mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States and European countries in the war in Ukraine. This will be their direct participation, and this, of course, will significantly change the very essence, the very nature of the conflict,” he added. Russia would be forced to take what Putin called "appropriate decisions" based on the new threats.

After Western countries imposed heavy sanctions on Russian oil in response to Russia sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, China strongly stepped up its purchase of Russian oil, increasing its influence in Russia. China has refused to condemn Moscow for the Ukraine invasion and has since enhanced its ties with Putin’s government - supplying machine tools, electronics and other items seen as contributing to the Russian war effort.

