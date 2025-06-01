Russia: Bridge collapse derails train near Ukraine border, 7 killed, dozens injured A passenger train derailed in Russia’s Bryansk region after a railway bridge collapsed late Saturday night, killing at least seven people and injuring nearly 30. Authorities suspect "illegal interference" caused the bridge to fall. The accident occurred in the tense border region near Ukraine.

New Delhi:

At least seven people were killed and nearly 30 injured when a passenger train derailed in western Russia’s Bryansk region after a bridge collapsed late Saturday night, Russian officials confirmed. The region, which borders Ukraine, has been a site of heightened tension since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Authorities have attributed the fatal derailment to "illegal interference" with transport infrastructure, which they say caused the bridge to suddenly collapse. The Moscow Railway said that large concrete debris from the falling bridge landed directly on the tracks, obstructing the train’s path and causing it to overturn.

The Russian Federal Road Agency, Rosavtodor, confirmed that the railway line passed beneath the collapsed bridge. As the structure gave way, slabs of concrete fell onto the track just as the train was approaching, leading to a violent derailment.

Disturbing footage surfaces on social media

Several videos and images shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) show the mangled remains of train carriages scattered across the wreckage. Some clips capture the moment of the collapse, showing vehicles narrowly escaping disaster.

Emergency response underway

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the casualties and said the injured include two children. He added that emergency services and local authorities are working at the site and doing everything possible to provide the victims with necessary assistance.

The incident has prompted an investigation, with Russian authorities treating the case as a possible act of sabotage. The region has witnessed sporadic attacks and security concerns since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from AP)