Russia becomes first Country to formally recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan Russia has become the first country to formally recognise the Taliban government, marking a major diplomatic shift and ending the group's global isolation since 2021. The move could influence other nations to reconsider their stance despite ongoing human rights concerns.

New Delhi:

In a historic diplomatic shift, Russia has become the first nation to officially recognise the Taliban government since it seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021. The announcement signals a significant change in Moscow's foreign policy and may pave the way for further international engagement with the Taliban regime.

Russia receives Taliban envoy, signals formal recognition

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that it had formally accepted the credentials of Gul Hassan Hassan, the newly appointed Afghan ambassador to Moscow. The acceptance of diplomatic credentials marks the first official recognition of the Taliban-led government by any country since the group's return to power.

“This step opens the door to productive bilateral cooperation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Afghanistan calls it a 'historic step'

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry responded by calling Russia’s recognition a "historic step," with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi describing it as "a good example for other countries." The Taliban leadership has long sought formal recognition on the international stage but has faced stiff resistance due to human rights concerns, especially around the treatment of women and girls.

Taliban rule and international isolation

The Taliban returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces. While the group initially pledged a more moderate approach compared to its earlier rule from 1996 to 2001, it soon began imposing strict Islamic laws. Women and girls have borne the brunt of these policies, with bans on female education beyond the sixth grade and restrictions on employment, public gatherings, and access to recreational spaces.

Despite these challenges, the Taliban has maintained diplomatic engagement with several countries, including China, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. However, none had extended formal recognition until Russia’s recent move.

Russia lifts ban, moves toward full engagement

Russia had previously classified the Taliban as a terrorist organization, but in April 2025, it lifted that designation in a step toward normalizing relations. The formal recognition now follows that policy shift.

Russia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, confirmed that the decision was made by President Vladimir Putin based on the recommendation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In a televised interview, Zhirnov stated, "This proves Russia’s sincere striving for the development of full-fledged relations with Afghanistan."

Strategic interests behind the move

Russia has recently emphasised the importance of stability in Afghanistan, especially given regional security concerns and the potential threat of extremism spilling over into neighbouring Central Asian states. By engaging directly with the Taliban, Moscow appears to be positioning itself as a key player in shaping Afghanistan’s future.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from Western nations or regional powers on Russia’s recognition of the Taliban government. The move is likely to spark debate within international diplomatic circles, particularly among countries that have refrained from formal ties due to human rights concerns.

Whether Russia's action will encourage others to follow suit remains uncertain. However, it does mark a turning point in Afghanistan's diplomatic isolation and may trigger a broader reassessment of engagement strategies with the Taliban.

(AP inputs)