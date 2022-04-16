Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia bans entry to UK PM Boris Johnson, top officials over economic sanctions

Vladimir Putin-led Russian government on Saturday banned the entry of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson into the country, along with several other top British officials, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed, reported AFP. The move was motivated by the economic sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia.

The European Union and UK had hit Russia with heavy sanctions after it waged a war against Ukraine. Together they agreed to deny Russia the status of the most favored nation, which will cost its companies privileged status in Western economies. Britain announced sanctions against 350 individuals and entities and also promised to ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.

Johnson recently visited Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelensky as a 'show of solidarity' towards the country. This could also have triggered Russia's move.

The UK had earlier announced that it will impose additional import tariffs of 35% on Russian and Belarusian products ranging from vodka and whitefish to iron, oilseeds, and grain.

