Russia-Azerbaijan tensions soar: What's behind the rift and how could this reshape regional balance? Once strategic partners in the post-Soviet order, Russia and Azerbaijan are drifting into open hostility. From diplomatic snubs to deaths in custody and geopolitical realignments, ties between Moscow and Baku are under unprecedented strain.

Once seen as steady partners in the post-Soviet space, Russia and Azerbaijan are now caught in a spiralling diplomatic row. A series of events over the past six months, from the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger jet that Baku blames on Moscow to the recent deaths of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russian police raids, have sharply tested the limits of this relationship. Add to that Azerbaijan's growing tilt toward Turkey and Ukraine, and the result is a confrontation that threatens to reshape power dynamics in the South Caucasus. The fallout is no longer limited to words.

Both countries have detained each other's citizens, summoned ambassadors, cancelled visits, and made serious allegations. The language has hardened. And for the first time in decades, Azerbaijan is publicly challenging Russia's actions while Russia is treating Baku less like a partner and more like a problem. As both sides summon ambassadors and issue strongly worded statements, a deeper crisis is emerging, rooted in shifting power balances, historical grievances and the ongoing fallout from the Ukraine war.

From Soviet legacy to oil diplomacy

After the Soviet collapse, Azerbaijan and Russia built a relationship based on mutual interests, trade, energy cooperation and shared history. The late Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's president from 1993 to 2003 and a former Soviet-era official, maintained close ties with Moscow. His son and successor, Ilham Aliyev, largely continued that approach.

Russian markets became central for Azerbaijani agricultural exports. Azerbaijani firms invested heavily in Russian construction and real estate. Russian gas helped meet Azerbaijan's local demand, while Baku exported its own oil and gas westward. Russia also became a key corridor for Azerbaijan's trade with Iran and the wider Middle East.

Millions of Azerbaijanis also live in Russia – officially around half a million, but likely closer to 2 million. They form a significant diaspora, active in business and public life, especially in cities like Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. But that balance is shifting.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, its global standing has weakened. With the West imposing sanctions, Moscow has turned increasingly to partners like Turkey and China but also to Azerbaijan. At the same time, Baku has deepened ties with Ankara, become more vocal about its interests in the Caucasus, and grown more assertive in its diplomacy.

The Karabakh conflict and a new regional order

The recent deterioration also ties back to how Moscow handled the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed region that Azerbaijan fought to reclaim from Armenian-backed separatists.

In 2020, Azerbaijan launched a successful military campaign to retake parts of Karabakh, with Turkey's backing. Russia brokered a ceasefire and sent peacekeepers to the area. But in September 2023, when Azerbaijan launched a final blitz and regained full control of the region, Russian forces stood aside.

That silence did not go unnoticed. Armenia felt abandoned. Azerbaijan felt emboldened. And for Russia, which had long played mediator in the Caucasus, the perception of retreat was unmistakable.

Since then, Aliyev has taken a harder line not just against Armenia but also in asserting Azerbaijan's regional role, often independent of Moscow.

The plane crash Moscow tried to downplay

Tensions escalated further in December 2024, when an Azerbaijan Airlines flight en route to Grozny, in Russia's Chechnya region, crashed while trying to divert to western Kazakhstan. Thirty-eight people were killed.

Azerbaijani authorities claimed the plane was accidentally struck by Russian air defences. While President Putin expressed regret and called it a "tragic incident", the Kremlin stopped short of taking responsibility.

That didn't go down well in Baku. President Aliyev publicly criticised Russia for trying to play down the crash. The silence on accountability added to the growing distrust.

In May, Aliyev skipped Russia's annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, a major diplomatic signal. Soon after, Ukraine's foreign minister visited Baku, further suggesting that Azerbaijan was no longer afraid to show its distance from the Kremlin.

Yekaterinburg raids: Deaths trigger outrage in Baku

On 27 June, Russian police raided homes of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg, reportedly as part of a reopened investigation into murders from the 1990s. Two brothers, Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov, died during the raids. Others were hospitalised with serious injuries.

Azerbaijani authorities said the brothers were subjected to brutal beatings. The country's Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that both men had died from "post-traumatic shock caused by multiple injuries".

The backlash in Azerbaijan was swift. Public anger was visible. Government ministers cancelled official Russian visits and suspended cultural events involving Moscow.

Retaliation and spiralling diplomacy

Days later, Azerbaijan responded in kind. On July 1, masked Azerbaijani police raided the Baku offices of Sputnik Azerbaijan, a Russian state media outlet, and arrested seven employees.

Soon after, eight Russian nationals, including IT professionals, were detained in Baku on charges of drug trafficking and cybercrime. Photos released in local media showed some of the detainees with visibly bruised faces.

The reaction in Russia was furious. Commentators on state TV accused Azerbaijan of "hostage diplomacy". Social media was flooded with calls for retaliation. Moscow summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador, describing the arrests as a "targeted provocation".

But Baku held firm. Azerbaijani officials rejected Moscow's complaints and reiterated their demand for a full investigation into the Yekaterinburg deaths, compensation for victims and accountability for those responsible.

As the row deepened, Russian authorities responded by detaining Azerbaijani community leaders in Yekaterinburg and Voronezh.

Then came the move that pushed matters deeper into crisis. President Aliyev spoke directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Kyiv, the Ukrainian leader expressed support for Baku "in a situation where Russia is bullying Azerbaijani citizens and threatening the Republic of Azerbaijan".

For Moscow, already locked in a bitter war with Kyiv, this was a red flag. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of trying to "provoke the Azerbaijani side into emotional actions". He added that Russia's top investigators had contacted their Azerbaijani counterparts, a rare sign of diplomacy, but there was no word on whether Putin would speak directly to Aliyev.