Russia unleashes biggest airstrike on children's hospital, kills 20 ahead of crucial NATO Summit I VIDEO

Russia-Ukraine war: Ahead of the NATO Summit, Russia has unleashed a major airstrike on a Ukrainian children's hospital wherein at least 20 people were killed, interior ministry confirmed. The missiles struck a children's hospital in Kyiv on Monday and killed at least three people elsewhere in the Ukrainian capital, authorities said, while another attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed at least 10 people.

It was the biggest bombardment of Kyiv in several months. The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian Air Force said. The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. City buildings shook from the blasts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles of different types.

The attack struck Okhmatdyt Children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine's biggest children's medical facility. There was no immediate word on casualties there.

Zelenskyy condemns attack on hospital

Zelenskyy strongly denounced the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, demanding global accountability and urging the international community to acknowledge Russia's atrocities against humanity, children, and civilians. "Russia cannot claim ignorance of where its missiles are flying and must be held fully accountable for all its crimes. Against people, against children, against humanity in general. It is very important that the world does not remain silent about this now, and that everyone sees what Russia is and what it is doing," Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

NATO summit in Washington

The attack comes on the eve of a three-day NATO summit in Washington, which will look at how to reassure Ukraine of the alliance's unwavering support and offer Ukrainians hope that their country can come through Europe's biggest conflict since World War II. A two-story building at the children's hospital was partly destroyed. On the hospital's main 10-story building, windows and doors were blown out and walls were blackened.

Medical personnel and local people helped shift the rubble as they searched for children and medical workers who could be trapped underneath. Volunteers formed a line, passing stones and debris to each other. Smoke still rose from the building, and volunteers and emergency crews worked in protective masks.

It was the heaviest Russian bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months. The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian air force said. The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. City buildings shook from the blasts. An entire section of a residential multistory building in one district of Kyiv was destroyed, officials said. The Kyiv city administration reported falling debris, presumably from intercepted missiles, in a handful of Kyiv areas, starting fires. Thick plumes of smoke rose from several Kyiv neighbourhoods.

The head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andrii Yermak, said the attack occurred at a time when many people were in the city's streets. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said official assessments of the attack's consequences were still being carried out.

