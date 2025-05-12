China denies reports of sending cargo plane with military supplies to Pakistan According to a recent report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China has emerged as the largest weapons supplier to Pakistan, accounting for 81 per cent of arms procurement for China’s all-weather ally from 2020 to 2024.

Beijing:

After India and Pakistan agreed to stop further de-escalation, as both countries reached an understanding following the DGMO-level talks, the Chinese military on Monday denied reports that its largest military cargo plane had carried arms supplies to Pakistan and warned of legal action against those spreading such rumours. The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAF) has denied that its Xi'an Y-20 military transport aircraft has taken supplies to Pakistan.

After seeing a large amount of information on the internet about a "Y-20 transporting relief supplies to Pakistan", the Air Force said in a statement that such claims were untrue, a report on the official website of the Chinese Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The PLAF also posted several screenshots of photos and words that shared the incorrect information, with each stamped with the red word "rumour".

"The internet is not beyond the law! Those who produce and spread military-related rumours will be held legally responsible!" the report added.

The denial by the PLA, which shares close ties with its Pakistan counterpart, was regarded as significant, coming two days after an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions and Islamabad's requirement for immediate replenishments.

The procurement included the latest jet fighters, radars, naval ships, submarines and missiles. Both countries jointly manufacture J-17 aircraft, the mainstay of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. This was followed by major strikes on several Pakistan airbases a day later, virtually weakening Pakistan’s ability to retaliate.

(With inputs from AP)