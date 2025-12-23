Row erupts in New Zealand after Sikh Nagar Kirtan halted in Auckland | VIDEO A Sikh religious procession was stopped in South Auckland by members of a far-right group. Videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media. The incident took place during a Nagar Kirtan.

New Delhi:

A Sikh religious procession was stopped in South Auckland by members of a far-right group. Videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media. The incident took place during a Nagar Kirtan, a peaceful Sikh religious procession, on Great South Road in South Auckland. Videos showed a group of people wearing blue T-shirts standing in front of the procession and performing a traditional Maori haka, preventing it from moving forward.

Far-right leader shared video, makes claims

Brian Tamaki, head of Destiny Church, later shared the video on social media. In his post, he claimed that his supporters were protecting New Zealand’s identity and made allegations against the Sikh procession. These claims were not backed by any official evidence. His remarks drew criticism for targeting a religious community and using strong language.

Organisers of the Nagar Kirtan reportedly said the procession had all necessary permissions from authorities. They described the disruption as unexpected and disturbing, especially as the event was meant to be peaceful and inclusive. They added that Nagar Kirtan is a sacred tradition focused on prayer, music, and community harmony.

Several New Zealand lawmakers spoke out against the incident and expressed support for the Sikh community. MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan said New Zealand is home to people from many cultures, languages, and faiths, including Sikhs who have lived in the country since the late 1800s. She said no one has the right to decide who belongs in the country.

Maori leaders reject misuse of cultural symbols

MP Oriini Kaipara criticised the use of the haka to spread hate. Sharing a message from an Auckland-based academic, she said the actions of one individual should not define Māori culture or values. Another MP, Marama Davidson, said the haka should never be used to target or intimidate people. She stressed that unity and mutual respect are core values of New Zealand society.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the Indian government to take up the matter with New Zealand authorities. He said people have the right to practise their religion freely and noted that Punjabis contribute positively wherever they live. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safety and rights of the Sikh community abroad. He condemned the disruption and praised the Sikh community for responding calmly.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly criticised the incident. He said Sikhism stands for service, peace, and welfare of all, and opposing a Nagar Kirtan goes against these universal values. Dhami appealed to both Indian and New Zealand governments to ensure a safe environment for religious events. He also urged Sikh leaders in New Zealand to engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve the issue and prevent future misunderstandings.