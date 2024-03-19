Rose Hanbury breaks silence on affair with Prince William amid Kate row: 'Rumours are completely false'

Follow us on Image Source : @MARLAHOHNER/X Prince William and Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury

London: Amid wild guesses about the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and wife of Britain's heir to the throne, Prince William, new speculations have now in maximum pace. A media report claimed Prince and Rose Hanbury, who is a member of William and Kate Middleton’s inner circle, is in a relationship. However, Hanbury refuted the claims about her affair with Prince.

According to Business Insider, Hanbury said through her lawyers that the rumours “are completely false.”

What fuelled rumours about Hanbury and Prince William?

The speculations rose after a renowned TV host, Stephen Colbert, during his show said: "The Kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair."

During the show, he dropped the name of Hanbury and quipped "Always a good response when you're wife accuses you of cheating".

As the internet storms with wild speculations, Hanbury has now refuted the claims. Notably, Sarah Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley is a British peeress, former model and former political staffer, who has a connection to the royal family.

It is worth noting the latest row surrounding the royal family erupted at a time when there are hundreds of speculations are being done on the internet. At first, the mysterious disappearance of Kate and then a highly edited photograph hampered the image of the royal family.

Kate spotted for the first time: Reports

However, earlier on Monday, there were reports that Middleton made her first public appearance, where she was looking fit and healthy after undergoing abdominal surgery two months ago in footage published by UK daily The Sun on Monday. Kate's health has been a source of widespread speculation following a controversy over an edited family photograph uploaded by Kensington Palace.

In the purported video of Kate's first appearance in public, she was seen dressed in a hoodie and leggings and carrying her shopping bags while strolling down the street beside her husband Prince William at a farm shop in Windsor near their home. "These pictures are the answer. She’s obviously recovering well from the quite serious operation she had in January," said Sun photographer Arthur Edwards.

