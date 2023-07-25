US: Florida Governor, Trump's top contender, Ron DeSantis meets with fatal car accident

Follow us on Image Source : AP Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Republican Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met with a fatal "car accident" in Tennessee on Tuesday. "This morning, the governor was in a car accident while travelling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox News in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured. He said an unspecified number of staff were in the vehicle.

Notably, in May this year, DeSantis announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential primary through an audio stream on Twitter Spaces, joined by the platform’s CEO Elon Musk. However, his entry into the race encountered technical difficulties when Twitter's servers apparently could not handle the surge in traffic. The interview, which was intended to serve as the formal launch of DeSantis' campaign, suffered from intermittent sound issues.

The ultimate Republican nominee is expected to face Democratic President Joe Biden on the general election ballot in November 2024. DeSantis joins a field that also includes former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

