Rolls-Royce's former head designer brutally stabbed to death at his £3million German mansion

Ian Cameron, a retired Rolls-Royce head designer, aged 74, was tragically found stabbed to death on the doorstep of his £3 million mansion in Bavaria, Germany, local media reported. The incident occurred on Friday evening, reportedly perpetrated by an unknown man. Police are conducting a manhunt to apprehend the suspect, who fled on foot.

According to reports from The Sun, CCTV footage revealed that power cables to the garage, where valuable items were stored, had been deliberately cut. Investigators are meticulously searching Cameron's residence in Herrsching at Lake Ammersee for clues. Search teams aided by dogs and a helicopter are actively pursuing the killer.

Cameron, renowned for his expertise in vintage cars and having retired from Rolls-Royce in 2013 after two decades, played a pivotal role in designing models like the 3 Series, Z8, Phantom, and Ghost.

The suspect is described as approximately 180cm to 190cm tall, wearing light trousers, a dark blue hoodie, yellow-green gloves, and carrying a red rucksack. A police officer emphasised to The Sun the unusual nature of the crime, noting the rarity of burglars disabling CCTV and then resorting to fatal violence.

