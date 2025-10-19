Gang war spills overseas: Rohit Godara gang claims attack on Lawrence Bishnoi aide Harry Boxer in California Gang war spills overseas: The incident represents a fresh flashpoint in the escalating global feud between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs. Over the past year, these rival networks have been locked in a cycle of violent attacks and online threats.

California:

The escalating rivalry between India’s most notorious criminal syndicates, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs, has reportedly taken a global turn, with a violent attack in the United States. In a chilling post on social media, gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for an armed assault on Harry Boxer, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, in Fresno, California.

Attack in California: One dead, another injured

According to Godara’s alleged post, the shooting took place near Highway 41, Exit 127, Fresno, where Harry Boxer and his associates were ambushed. Godara claimed that one of Boxer’s aides died on the spot, while another sustained bullet injuries and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Referring to Harry Boxer by his alias “Hariya,” the gangster taunted him for allegedly hiding under a car seat during the attack and abandoning his injured aide while fleeing. Godara’s post contained vivid details of the incident, suggesting that his gang had planned and executed the strike.

(Image Source : REPORTER. )Rohit Godara gang takes responsibility of attack on Harry Boxer.

Lawrence Bishnoi Vs Rohit Godara feud intensifies

The post marks the latest escalation in an ongoing global turf war between the rival Bishnoi and Godara networks. Both gangs, with strong connections across India, Canada, the United States, and Europe, have been trading violent blows and online threats over the past year.

Reports indicate a string of shootings linked to these gangs, from Canada to Portugal and now the US, underscoring how these organised crime factions are extending their reach beyond India’s borders. Law enforcement agencies in multiple countries are reportedly monitoring these developments closely, given both gangs’ roles in international extortion, narcotics trade, and contract killings.

Harry Boxer’s role in the Bishnoi network

The targeted gangster, Harry Boxer, is believed to be a key overseas associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, frequently active on social media. He was known for taking responsibility for attacks and openly challenging rival factions through online posts.

Rohit Godara’s message also included explicit threats against anyone backing the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, warning that “no one will be spared” regardless of where they hide. He vowed to “wipe out” what he called the “traitor gang,” indicating that the group’s retaliation cycle is far from over.

Global gang violence under scrutiny

With multiple high-profile shootings attributed to these networks, intelligence agencies are reportedly coordinating with international counterparts to track the spread and influence of these India-based crime groups abroad.

The Fresno incident, if verified, adds to the growing evidence of gang rivalries spilling across continents, turning what began as regional conflicts into a transnational organised crime threat with deadly global implications.