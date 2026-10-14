Robot seized after alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Germany, two young men under probe

Police in the German city of Cologne have seized a robot following an alleged sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl. Investigators are also looking into the role of two young men who were controlling the robot at the time. Neither has been charged, although both are being treated as suspects.

According to police, the robot allegedly touched the girl's private parts during an incident on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The two men are also accused of filming the incident, livestreaming it and posting comments about it online. Police are now trying to establish exactly how the robot was being operated and what role the two men may have played.

Robot allegedly touched the teenager

The incident reportedly took place near a fast-food restaurant in Cologne. Police said the robot, controlled by the two young men, touched the 16-year-old girl's private parts and carried out acts that amounted to alleged sexual misconduct.

Investigators are examining whether the two men deliberately directed the robot's movements during the incident. They are also looking into allegations that the incident was recorded and livestreamed, with comments posted online.

Police investigate how the robot was controlled

Cologne police spokesperson Christoph Burmester said investigators were trying to determine whether the robot's movements had been programmed in advance or whether it was being operated remotely in real time. He also said the police were dealing with an incident that was new to them.

The distinction could help investigators establish how the alleged assault happened and whether the robot's actions were deliberately directed by the people controlling it.

Robot and mobile phones seized

In a statement issued on Monday, police said emergency responders were sent to the scene after receiving information about the incident near a fast-food restaurant. The robot was found inside the boot of a vehicle.

Officers seized the robot along with the mobile phones belonging to the two young men. The devices could be relevant to the investigation into the alleged filming, livestreaming and online comments.

Robot was around four feet tall

According to the information released about the case, the robot's owner is 16, while the other young man is 19. The robot stands around 120 centimetres tall, or approximately 3 feet 11 inches.

German police also shared a photograph of the robot on social media. It appears in red and gold, wearing a white tank top, black track pants, a gold chain around its neck and sunglasses.

Viral video shows robot approaching women

A video circulating online appears to show the robot approaching a group of women, pushing one woman and hugging others. A young man can also be seen pulling the robot backwards and shouting at it, while people nearby appear to laugh.

Police have criticised inappropriate comments posted on social media about the incident. Authorities warned that making fun of such incidents or sharing related videos could have a negative impact on victims.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to establish how the robot was controlled, the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and whether the two young men were involved.

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