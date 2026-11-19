In a statement posted on X, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence agency said the attack caused "material damage but no casualties". Although the agency did not identify the building, it released a photograph that appeared to show the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower, an 80-storey skyscraper and the tallest building in Riyadh.

Witnesses told AFP that the tower housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had sustained damage following the attack. The incident came amid a fresh wave of Houthi attacks as fighting intensified in neighbouring Yemen's civil war, where Saudi Arabia supports the internationally recognised government against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

In the early hours of Thursday, AFP journalists in Riyadh reported hearing a powerful explosion. Around the same time, civil defence authorities issued a warning about a "potential danger", before announcing minutes later that the threat had passed.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh".

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said, "Initial assessment indicates the impact of debris, with material damage currently being surveyed."

Saudi-Houthi conflict flares up

The strike in Riyadh comes after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said on Wednesday that it had carried out a major air offensive across rebel-controlled territories, targeting military installations and infrastructure. The Houthis, meanwhile, claimed that the strikes killed at least 17 people and left several others injured. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Malki said the airstrikes, conducted on Tuesday, destroyed "60 legitimate military targets" across the capital, Sanaa, and the provinces of Amran, Saada and Hodeida. He said the operation was aimed at weakening the Houthis' missile and drone capabilities by targeting tunnels leading to underground mountain warehouses used to store ballistic missiles, along with workshops involved in assembling and storing drones. However, Anees al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said one of the strikes hit a sponge factory in Hodeida, killing at least 15 people and injuring 13 others. Another strike in the Kitaf district of Saada reportedly killed two people and wounded four. In Sanaa, at least nine people were injured after a strike hit a shoe factory, al-Asbahi said.

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