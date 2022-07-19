Follow us on Image Source : AP Rishi Sunak wins third round of voting to replace UK PM Boris Johnson, Tom Tugendhat eliminated

Highlights Indian-origin UK leader Rishi Sunak won the third round of voting to replace Boris Johnson as PM.

The four survivors are Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, and Liz Truss.

Boris Johnson's government on Monday (local time) won a confidence vote.

Rishi Sunak wins third round: Indian-origin former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak won the third round of voting in Parliament to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat stands eliminated. The four survivors are former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (115 votes), International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt (82 votes), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (71 votes), and former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch (58 votes), Xinhua News Agency reported.

Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019 and announced on July 7, 2022 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK Conservative Party, reported Sputnik.

Johnson-led British government wins confidence vote

Boris Johnson's government on Monday (local time) won a confidence vote as members of the UK Parliament did not support the vote of no-confidence in the government of the outgoing Prime Minister. With this development, Britain has avoided a general election in the country. Members of the UK parliament voted in favour of the government by 349 votes to 238 in the House of Commons on Monday (local time).

Johnson called the vote of no confidence himself after the opposition Labour Party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and Johnson himself. As per Sputnik news, the Prime Minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson was already resigning.

(Inputs from agencies)

