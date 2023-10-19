Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
  4. 'I am sorry to be here in such terrible circumstances': Rishi Sunak tells Netanyahu

UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak, while sharing dias with Israeli counterpart, said that “we absolutely support Israel to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas, to take back hostages, to deter further incursions, and to strengthen your security for the long term.”

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Published on: October 19, 2023 16:53 IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Jerusalem.
Image Source : AP UK PM Rishi Sunak and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Jerusalem.

Israel-Hamas war: Amid the unprecedented war between Israel and Hamas, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and British PM Rishi Sunak on Thursday held multiple meetings in Jerusalem and subsequently held a joint press briefing where the latter lamented the current situation on both sides and said Britain will always there to assist Tel Aviv.

"I am sorry to be here in such terrible circumstances. In the last two weeks, this country has gone through something that no country, no people should have to endure, least of all Israel," said Sunak.

"I want to share the deep condolences of the British people and stress that we absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas...We also recognise that the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too. I welcome your decision yesterday that you took to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter. I am glad that you made that decision. We will support it...We also want you to win," he added.

