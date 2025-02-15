Rishi Sunak, former British Prime Minister, visits Taj Mahal with family | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former British PM Rishi Sunak visits Taj Mahal

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is on a two-day visit to Agra, went to the Taj Mahal on Saturday along with his daughters, wife and mother-in-law Sudha Murty. The senior conservation assistant from the Archaeological Survey of India at the Taj Mahal confirmed that Rishi Sunak and his family enjoyed their visit as the family spent around one and a half hours at the iconic monument. Sunak and his family were shown the Taj Mahal

Rishi Sunak at Taj Mahal with his wife (PTI)

Both Sunak and his wife left a personal note of appreciation in the visitor's book. ACP, Taj Security, Areeb Ahmed said, "Rishi Sunak and his family were provided top-tier security throughout their visit. The Taj Mahal was shown to them under strict security measures, in collaboration with the CISF."

Rishi Sunak with his wife (PTI)

Earlier, Rishi Sunak visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and enjoyed a game of cricket, asserting he was happy that he did not get out too many times. Sunak also attended the Jaipur Literature Festival with his father-in-law Narayan Murthy, the Infosys founder earlier this year.

Sunak's Conservative Party lost the election last year, ending his term as the prime minister. He is currently a member of Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire. Notably, Sunak has taken on new academic roles at the University of Oxford in the UK and the University of Stanford in the US – both alma maters of the Conservative Party member of Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton in northern England.

(With agency inputs)