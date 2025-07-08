Rishi Sunak, Ex-UK PM joins Goldman Sachs – Here’s what to know about his new role Sunak's move reflects a familiar pattern in global finance, where former senior policymakers are often tapped by banks and investment firms for their experience and strategic networks.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejoined Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser, the investment bank announced on Tuesday. This marks a return to the firm where Sunak began his career as a summer intern in 2000 and later worked as an analyst from 2001 to 2004.

Advising on global macroeconomic and geopolitical issues

According to reports, Sunak’s new role will focus on advising Goldman Sachs’ global clients on a wide range of macroeconomic and geopolitical topics. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon highlighted Sunak’s “unique perspectives and insights,” emphasising their importance in helping clients navigate the complexities of today’s financial environment.

Trend of former policymakers moving into finance

Sunak’s move reflects a growing trend in the financial sector where former senior government officials are increasingly recruited for their experience and strategic networks. Notably, former Chancellors of the Exchequer such as George Osborne and Sajid Javid have also transitioned into finance, with Osborne joining BlackRock and Javid becoming a partner at Centricus.

Appointment amid heightened global uncertainty

This appointment comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions and regulatory challenges worldwide. Financial institutions are seeking experts who understand the political and economic forces shaping global markets. Goldman Sachs regards Sunak’s combined expertise in politics and finance as a key asset during these volatile times.

Sunak’s political career and economic stewardship

Sunak served as UK Prime Minister from October 2022 until July 2024. Before that, he was Chancellor of the Exchequer from February 2020 to July 2022, overseeing important economic policies during the cost-of-living crisis and Brexit fallout. Despite resigning as Prime Minister after a heavy electoral defeat to Labour leader Keir Starmer, Sunak remains the Member of Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton.

A unique blend of finance and government experience

Sunak’s early years in investment banking combined with his recent political roles uniquely position him to advise on challenges faced by global investors. His deep knowledge of fiscal policy, international relations, and market dynamics strengthens his ability to guide clients effectively.

Goldman Sachs' strategic move to enhance advisory strength

This appointment highlights Goldman Sachs’ commitment to bolstering its advisory services amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty. The firm’s decision underscores the growing importance of integrating political insight into financial strategy in today’s complex global landscape.