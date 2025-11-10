'Ridiculous': Iran rejects US claims of plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico Iran has strongly denied accusations from the United States that it tried to assassinate Israel’s ambassador in Mexico. Tehran called the claim “absurd” and said it was part of a political move to damage Iran’s relations with other countries.

New Delhi:

Iran dismissed the US accusation on Monday, saying there was no truth to the story. “We found this claim very ridiculous and absurd,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press briefing. He accused Washington of trying to “destroy Iran’s friendly relations with other countries.”

US and Israel respond to alleged plot

The United States had claimed on Friday that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), specifically its Quds Force, planned the attack in late 2024. A US official said the plan was stopped earlier this year. Following the US announcement, Israel thanked Mexico for “thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran.”

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry later said it had “received no information” about the alleged assassination attempt. Meanwhile, Iran’s embassy in Mexico described the accusation as “a great big lie.” The entire matter was fabricated,” Baqaei added.

Tensions after June conflict

Relations between Iran and Israel have been tense since mid-June, when Israel launched a major bombing campaign against Iran. The 12-day conflict included US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in effect since June 24.