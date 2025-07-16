Reham Khan, Imran Khan's former wife, launches political party in Pakistan: Who is she? Reham Khan introduced her party as more than just a political organisation. She described it as a "people-powered movement" rooted in the vision of transforming Pakistan's politics into a space for genuine public service.

Islamabad:

Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, has officially stepped into the country's political arena with the launch of her own political party -- the Pakistan Republic Party (PRP). Reham introduced the PRP as more than just a political organisation. She described it as a "people-powered movement" rooted in the vision of transforming Pakistan's politics into a space for genuine public service.

A voice against the ruling elite

Journalist and author Reham Khan emphasised that her newly formed party would act as the voice of the people, committed to holding the ruling elite accountable. She explained that the Pakistan Republic Party was born out of rising public frustration with the country's existing political environment.

"I have never accepted political positions before. I joined a party once for just one person... But today, I stand on my own terms...This is not just a party, it's a movement to convert politics into service," she said while addressing the press at the Karachi Press Club. "I had told the Karachi Press Club that whenever I would make an announcement, it would be from here. This place supported me in difficult times," she added.

Reham highlights Pakistan's ongoing struggles

Reham Khan remarked that between 2012 and 2025, the Pakistan she observed continues to struggle with access to clean drinking water and basic healthcare, something she firmly believes is no longer acceptable. "Our parliament must truly reflect the people. Every social class deserves to be represented by someone who actually comes from that background," she said. Reham stressed that her new political party is rooted in a sincere commitment to change, not just a quest for power.

Who is Reham Khan?

Reham Khan rose to national prominence in Pakistan in 2015 following her marriage to cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who was also the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The marriage, which was Reham’s second, garnered widespread media attention across the country. Before tying the knot with Imran, Reham had built a career as a journalist and later ventured into the world of film production. In 2016, she produced Janaan -- a romantic comedy set in Swat.

However, their marriage stirred significant controversy, taking place just weeks after the tragic Taliban attack in Peshawar that claimed the lives of over 130 schoolboys. The timing, combined with Reham's public career, drew criticism from conservative circles. Even members of Imran Khan's family reportedly disapproved of the union and chose not to attend the wedding ceremony.

The relationship was short-lived and ended just ten months later in October 2015. In 2018, Reham made headlines again when she alleged that Imran had been unfaithful during their marriage, accusing him of having an affair with Bushra Wattoo -- who he later married and subsequently divorced.

