'Recognise your real enemy': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei calls for unity among Muslim countries

Tehran:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday (August 30) called on Muslim countries in the region to unite against the United States and Israel in a written message marking six months since the outbreak of the Middle East war.

Khamenei assumed Iran's top leadership shortly after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed at the beginning of the conflict on February 28. However, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since taking office, and Iranian authorities have yet to release any video or audio recording of him.

Enemy of Islam seeks to exploit racial, cultural, social differences

In a series of X posts on Sunday, Supreme Leader Khamenei said the "enemy of Islam" seeks to exploit racial, cultural, social, economic, political, and geographical differences to sow division among Muslims and weaken their strength. "The enemy of Islam strives to turn racial, cultural, social, economic, political, and geographical differences into a pretext for sowing division among the Muslims to see the erosion of their strength, as he waits for an opportune moment to impose his dominance over them," he said Sunday as Shia Muslims marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

"Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam," Khamenei said.

Khamenei calls for unity among Muslim countries

Khamenei also urged countries and governments along the Persian Gulf to strengthen their unity, arguing that greater solidarity under Islam would prevent outside powers from seeking to exploit their territory and resources.

"If the nations and governments on the shores of the Persian Gulf had firmly established their unity under the banner of Islam, would corrupt, unprincipled scoundrels have dared to covet their lands and wealth from thousands of kilometres away?" he said.

According to Khamenei, the way to address the challenges facing the Islamic Ummah is through unity, friendship and cooperation in the pursuit of peace and common welfare. "The solution to the Islamic Ummah's problems lies in maintaining unity, friendship, and cooperation in the pursuit of goodness and virtue," Khamenei said.

'Recognise your real enemy': Khamenei

The Supreme Leader called on the rulers of regional countries to "recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it", referring to the US and Israel.

"My repeated, emphatic recommendation to the rulers of Islamic countries, particularly those in the West Asian region and along the Persian Gulf, is that you must know who your true enemy is, understand their plots, and confront them," he said.

During the conflict, Iran targeted US military bases across the Middle East, including installations in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. Relations between Iran and these countries have deteriorated since the attacks.

He also identified the United States and Israel as opponents of Muslim unity and friendship."The criminal rulers of the US and the illegitimate Zionist regime are the sworn enemies of this unity [among Muslims] and friendship," he said.

Khamenei, who has the final say on major state policies, also called on Iranian officials and citizens to put aside differences and come together against Israel and the United States. "Again, this servant's advice to the Iranian people is to not allow any differences to arise among themselves in any way," he said, echoing remarks made in another statement on Friday.

"I firmly declare that doing anything detrimental to social cohesion is prohibited," he had said in Friday's message.

He also called Friday for the gradual de-dollarisation of the Iranian economy and for boosting economic production to support growth following months of a US naval blockade and years of crippling sanctions that have hit livelihoods.

(With ANI, AFP inputs)

Also Read

Trump says all mines cleared from Hormuz, warns Iran against planting new ones