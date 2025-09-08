'Ready to lead this country': What Nepal's Gen Z protesters said on govt action Nepal Gen Z Protest: The youth, particularly Gen Z, are protesting against the Nepal government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube. The ban was imposed after the social media platforms failed to register with the government.

Kathmandu:

The Gen Z protest in Nepal's Kathmandu turned violent on Monday, leading to the death of 18 people, while dozens have been injured, forcing the government to deploy army and issue shoot-at-sight orders. However, the agitators, who are protesting against the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, have blamed the government for the violence.

One of the protesters said the government cannot ignore the youth, who are "ready to lead this country forward". "We can’t keep being ruled by the same old men. Our generation is the future and if there are older leaders in government, they need to be competent and accountable," said Ronesh Pradhan, as reported by Nepal Times.

'Violent protests create a cobra effect'

However, a protester said that the agitation should have stayed peaceful. Susmita Khadka, a 22-year-old student, said that a protest remains effective if it stays peaceful, but creates a 'cobra effect' if it turns violent. "I wish there were more organised banners, collective sit-ins where people actually ask for our opinions and listen to our needs," she was quoted as saying by Nepal Times.

Sanchit Maharjan, a bystander during the protest, said he didn't expect that so many people would turn up during the protest. He said even he was injured by a tear gas shell, even though he was not a part of the protest.

Why are people protesting in Nepal?

The youth, particularly Gen Z, are protesting against the Nepal government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube. The ban was imposed after the social media platforms failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline.

Even though the Nepalese government has maintained that the ban was imposed to bring the social media platforms under regulation, people feel that it was an "attack on free speech, and it may lead to censorship".