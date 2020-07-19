Ravana was first to use aircraft, claim Sri Lankans

Image Source : PTI Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority has now launched an initiative to understand the methods used by Ravana to fly over 5,000 years ago

The Sri Lankan government has issued an advertisement asking people to share documents to prove that Ravana, the villain of Hindu epic Ramayan, was the first aviator in the world.

The newspaper advertisement that was issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, urges people to share any document or books they may have related to King Ravana in order to help the government conduct ambitious, in-depth research on the mythological king and the lost heritage of island nation’s aviation dominance, as reported by News 18.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority has now launched an initiative to understand the methods used by Ravana to fly over 5,000 years ago.

Civil Aviation Authority former vice-chairman Shashi Danatunge told News 18: "King Ravana was a genius. He was the first person to fly. He was an aviator. This is not mythology; it’s a fact. There needs to be a detailed research on this. In the next five years, we will prove this."

It is quite noteworthy that the Sri Lankan dismissed the stories that Ravana had kidnapped Lord Rama's wife Sita, claiming that it was an Indian version, and Ravana was a noble king.

There is renewed interest about the ancient Lanka king in Sri Lanka these days. Sri Lanka has recently sent a satellite called Raavana to outer space in the first space mission.

