'Can be started again, it depends on Pakistan's conduct': Rajnath Singh on phase 2 and 3 of Op Sindoor Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Morocco, said Operation Sindoor could be resumed if Pakistan backs terrorism, echoing PM Modi’s remarks that the operation was only paused.

Rabat (Morocco):

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Operation Sindoor could see a second or even third phase if Pakistan continues to support terrorism. Speaking to the Indian community in Morocco's Rabat, Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier statement that the counter-terrorism operation was "just a pause" and could be resumed. "Whether part 2 remains to be done or part 3, we can't say... It depends on their (Pakistan's) conduct... If they indulge in terrorist activities, they would get a reply," Singh said. "PM too has said that this is just a pause. Operation Sindoor has only been halted...It can be started again," he added.

Decision after Pahalgam attack

Recalling the Pahalgam terror attack of May 7 that claimed 26 lives, the Defence Minister said the government acted precisely. "The first question I asked in the meeting with CDS, the three service chiefs and the defence secretary the next day, on 23rd April, was if they are ready for an Operation if the government decided upon one. You would be delighted to know they didn't take even a second and responded that they are absolutely ready," he said. Singh added that the plan was then presented to Prime Minister Modi, who gave a free hand to proceed.

'India's response guided by actions, not religion'

The minister highlighted that India's actions during Operation Sindoor were not guided by religion but by the deeds of those responsible. "Ab bharat ki visheshta dekho, atankwadio ne deshvashiyo ka dharam puch kar mara, magar hum logo ne kisi ka dharm dekh kar nahi, unka karm dekh kar maara hai," he said. He underlined that India's response deliberately avoided civilian or military establishments. "We killed only those who killed our people. We didn't attack any civilian or any military establishment. Only India can have this character. Had we wanted, we could have attacked any military establishment or civilian establishment, but we didn't do it. We should uphold this character of India," Singh told the gathering.

Emphasis on India's secular fabric

Stressing India's secular values, Singh said, "We have no problems in people believing in whatever religion. This is the freedom, whoever wants to believe in whatever religion they believe. Whoever, whether from a particular religion, community, we don't discriminate. This is India's character."

Historic visit to Morocco

It should be noted here that Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day visit, becoming the first Indian Defence Minister to visit the country. He was welcomed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and Indian Ambassador Sanjay Rana. Members of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also extended a warm welcome.

ALSO READ: 'Met our objectives': IAF chief explains the idea behind ceasefire during Operation Sindoor