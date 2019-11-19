VIDEO: On 2-day visit to Singapore, Rajnath Singh takes air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter

Image Source : TWITTER Rajnath Singh takes a familiarisation air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter of Singapore Air Force

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, on Tuesday took a familiarisation air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter of Singapore Air Force. A video of the defence minister sitting inside the helicopter was posted on Twitter. Sembawang Air Base is a military airbase of the Singapore Air Force and is located at Sembawang, in the northern part of Singapore.

Rajnath Singh's schedule in Singapore includes attending the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue and also call on the Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong. Singh arrived in Singapore on Monday night after concluding his Bangkok visit.

During his visit to Bangkok, Singh had attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) and the opening ceremony of Defence and Security 2019 Exhibition.

He also held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several countries including New Zealand's Ron Mark and Australia's Linda Reynolds.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh has urged the international community to curb terrorist safe havens, disrupt their networks and financing and thwart their cross-border movement to ensure sustainable regional security.

"It is so much worse when terrorists are aided, abetted, armed, financed and sheltered by States. The interplay between states and non-state actors, used as proxies to foment violence, has worsened this menace. The persistence of state-sponsored terrorism is not just a painful cancer, it is also the leading reason for unsustainable security," Singh said while addressing the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) in Bangkok on Sunday.

The minister described terrorism as the most obvious and heinous of cross-border crimes, adding that some States use terror to pursue political goals making regional security vulnerable.

Focusing on 'sustainable security', the theme of ADMM Plus meet this year, Singh also said that security is only effective when it is sustainable and it is sustainable only when the interests of all in the region are taken on board.

He stressed upon the need for a more cooperative, equitable and consultative paradigm to deal with broad and complex security challenges to find sustainable solutions.

