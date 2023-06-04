Rahul Gandhi doesn't feel artificial intelligence will cut millions of jobs, says 'I might be wrong, but...'

Follow us on Image Source : @CONGRESS/TWITTER Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during an event in Silicon Valley

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the United States, asserted he doesn't feel that artificial intelligence (AI) would turn millions of people jobless but opined it should be seen as a "technological revolution". Speaking at an event in Silicon Valley on Sunday, Gandhi said every new invention is often looked at critically, but with AI, there will be job losses and job creation as well. "I see AI as a positive tool. Every significant technological revolution has led to the reallocation of jobs. I might be wrong, but every technological revolution has always brought an abundance of job opportunities," said Gandhi.

"At the time when the steam engine was invented, people apprehended that there would be major job losses. Similarly, when the petrol engine was invented, people opined the same, but this was not the case. It had created millions of jobs too," added the Congress leader.

Resources need to be managed effectively: Gandhi

Notably, worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and slipping out of control have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT. People across the world are now concerned about their job as AI can replace them.

Meanwhile, Gandhi, who seems optimistic, said that technology comes with its own set of challenges but underscored that the resources need to be managed effectively. "AI comes with its own set of challenges and possible consequences, just as nuclear weapon technology did. These resources need to be managed effectively. We should be optimistic as well as realistic," noted Gandhi.

"Strategy to process and monetise this data": Gandhi

Further, speaking at the event, the senior Congress leader emphasised the importance of data that India and China have and in fact, claimed both countries have the largest dataset in the world. However, he asserted the data should be utilised properly, with utmost care to avoid any misuse.

"India and China have the largest dataset in the world. We have to think carefully to benefit from this data. We must have a strategy to process and monetise this data," he noted.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi again makes blunder about Dalits in 1980s- forgets it was his grandmother, Indira's era

Latest World News