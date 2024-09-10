Rahul Gandhi in Virginia: 'RSS doesn't India... it says certain states inferior to others'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in US

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on a three-day US visit, has criticised the RSS in Virginia and accused the outfit of not understanding India. Rahul Gandhi will be in Washington for two days before heading back to Delhi. He callerd the Indian diaspora in the US a 'vital bridge' between two nations.

While talking to students at the prestigious Georgetown University, Rahul Gandhi said, "What the RSS says is that certain states are inferior to other states. Certain languages are inferior to other languages, certain religions are inferior to other religions, and certain communities are inferior to other communities...All the state has its history, tradition...RSS ideology is Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Manipuri, these are inferior languages...that's what the fight is about...These people (RSS) don't understand India..."

"The fight (in India) is about whether a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India...whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada in India or will be able to go to the Gurudwara...that's what the fight is about, and it is not just for Sikh, it is for all the religion..," he added.

The Leader of the Opposition also criticised the BJP and said, "...BJP don't understand that this country is of everyone...India is a union. In the Constitution, it is written clearly... India that is Bharat is a union state, histories, tradition music and dance...they (BJP) say it is not a union, it is different..."

On reservation

“We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place,” Gandhi told students at the university here in response to a question on reservation and how long it would continue. “That's the problem. Now, it (reservation) is not the only tool. There are other tools,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also said members of the INDIA coalition had differences but agreed on a lot of things. “We agree that the Constitution of India should be defended. Most of us agree on the idea of the caste census."