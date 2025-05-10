Rafiqui in Shorkot among multiple airbases in Pakistan claimed to be hit by India, was attacked in 1965 too Pakistan has claimed that India launched missile strikes on three of its airbases – Noor Khan in Rawalpindi, Mureed in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Shorkot – causing significant damage. Rafiqui Airbase, located in Punjab’s Jhang district, has a long runway and emergency recovery facilities.

New Delhi:

India has reportedly targeted multiple Pakistani airbases in a series of missile strikes, according to claims made by Pakistan’s military. The targeted bases are Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Mureed Airbase in Chakwal, and Rafiqui Airbase in Shorkot, Jhang district, Punjab. The Pakistani military has alleged that the strikes caused significant damage to these bases, leading to the closure of its airspace.

Rafiqui Airbase: Key strategic site

Rafiqui Airbase, located near Shorkot in Jhang district, Punjab, is about 337 km south of Islamabad. Initially known as PAF Base Shorkot, it features a 10,000-foot runway and a parallel taxiway, designed to support emergency landings and rapid aircraft recovery. The base is named in honor of Squadron Leader Sarfraz Ahmed Rafiqui, a decorated fighter pilot known for his service in the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Historic strikes on Rafiqui airbase

The base has a long history of military action. During the 1965 war, the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly attacked this high-security airbase, destroying 10 aircraft in a single strike. It currently houses several key units, including No. 34 Tactical Attack Wing, No. 15 TA, No. 22 OCU, No. 25 TA, No. 27 TA, and No. 83 SAR (Alouette III), primarily operating Mirage III fighter jets.

Growing military tensions

The incident comes amid a sharp rise in hostilities, following Indian airstrikes on Wednesday targeting suspected terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which Indian officials have linked to cross-border terror groups.

Pakistan, in turn, has ramped up drone attacks over the past two nights, reportedly targeting 26 locations across northern and western India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. Indian air defence units claimed to have intercepted at least eight missiles fired from Pakistan towards the Jammu region on Thursday evening, including at the strategically significant Jammu airport.