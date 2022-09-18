Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN Queen Elizabeth II death: President Murmu in London to attend British monarch's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II death: Indian President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London, and is slated to attend longest-serving British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral tomorrow (September 19). Murmu will be offering condolences on behalf of the Government of India, and she will attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey. She is on an official visit to London from September 17 to September 19.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra also accompanied Murmu as the presidential aircraft carrying Murmu and her entourage members landed in London. Later, she left for the hotel where she will be staying during this tour. On her arrival at the airport, the president was received by the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom.

Today, she will attend the Lying-in-State of the Queen's coffin at the Palace of Westminster and sign a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government at Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace. Later in the day, she will attend a reception hosted by King Charles III for the overseas leaders at Buckingham Palace in London before the funeral service on Monday at 11 am local time.

After attending the Queen's funeral at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey tomorrow, she will attend the reception hosted by James Cleverly, UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.

One-day state mourning was observed across India on September 11 as a mark of respect to UK's Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on September 8.

(With ANI Inputs)

