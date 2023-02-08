Follow us on Image Source : FILE 'Quad Cyber Challenge': Quad nations launch public campaign to enhance cyber security in Indo-Pacific

Quad on cyber security: In an attempt to improve cyber security in its region, the grouping of India, Australia, Japan and the United States – collectively called Quad, has announced the launch of a public campaign. According to the White House, the campaign has been named "Quad Cyber Challenge" and internet users across the Indo-Pacific and beyond have been urged to join the initiative and make a commitment to adopt safe and responsible cyber habits.

The initiative, according to a press statement, underscores the Quad's ongoing efforts to improve people's cyber security knowledge and behaviour as well as to promote a more secure and resilient cyber environment to benefit economies and consumers around the world.

Quad aims to advance cyber security across its region

"We joined our Quad partners in launching the cyber challenge to advance cyber security across our nations. Together, we are asking people and companies to commit to simple actions to secure themselves and their customers," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

The press statement further added that internet users worldwide are targets of cybercrime and other malicious cyber threats that can cost trillions of dollars each year and compromise sensitive, personal data.

Quad urges Internet users to take preventive measures

Many cyberattacks can be guarded against by simple preventive measures, it said, adding that together, Internet users and providers can take small steps to significantly improve cybersecurity and cyber safety.

These steps include routinely installing security updates, enabling enhanced identity checks through multi-factor authentication, utilising stronger and regularly changing passphrases and knowing how to identify common online scams such as phishing.

"The challenge provides resources, such as basic cybersecurity information and training, for all users -- from corporations to educational institutions, small businesses, and individuals from grade school students to the elderly -- and will culminate in events during the week of April 10," the White House said.

It further said that the Quad partners are working to ensure everyone has access to the resources needed to make informed decisions while online and using smart devices. "Learn what you and your organization can do to foster a more safe, secure, and resilient cyberspace so that we can collectively be better protected from cyber threats," the White House added.

