Pahalgam attack: Qatar stands in solidarity with India, Amir expresses 'full support' in talks with PM Modi

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. The Qatari Amir extended his condolences over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. He also expressed solidarity with India, extending Qatar's support in New Delhi's fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators to justice. PM Modi thanked the Qatari Amir for his clear message of solidarity and support.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and to implement the decisions taken during the State Visit of the Amir earlier this year.