Qatar opens Hajj 2026 registration today: All you need to know about health certificate, online payment The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf), through its Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, said registration for the 1447 AH Hajj season (2026) will be open from October 1 to October 31, 2025, through its online portal: hajj.gov.qa.

Doha:

Qatar has opened Hajj 2026 registration from Wednesday with new regulations, implementing stricter eligibility criteria, financial deposits, and streamlined digital processes. Starting from October 1 to 31, 2025, the registration will ensure timely coordination with Saudi authorities and deliver improved services to Qatar’s 4,400 allotted pilgrims.

The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf), through its Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, said registration for the 1447 AH Hajj season (2026) will be open from October 1 to October 31, 2025, through its online portal: hajj.gov.qa.

The Ministry added that the early rollout is based on the successful outcomes of the previous two Hajj seasons, where early planning enabled swift contract finalisation and enhanced services for pilgrims.

Ali bin Sultan Al Misifri, Director of the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, earlier stated this the new registration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s updated preparation timelines and is aimed at improving overall pilgrim experience.

The Saudi Department of Hajj and Umrah has already initiated key preparatory steps for the season, including:

Allocation of national quotas

Contracting for accommodation, catering, and transport

Activation of the online registration platform

Deadlines for submitting names of accredited Hajj operators

These steps are needed for obtaining necessary official permits and ensuring smooth coordination.

It should be noted that Qatar's quota for Hajj 1447 is set at 4,400 pilgrims, and eligibility requirements this year are more specific, with a heavy emphasis on health and residency criteria. For Qatari citizens:

Must be 18 years or older

Can register up to three guides per pilgrim in their application

For GCC citizens and long-term residents in Qatar:

Must be at least 45 years old

Must not have performed Hajj before

Must have resided continuously in Qatar for at least 15 years

Can register only one guide

Names of guides must be included in the application form to avoid administrative issues

Two new requirements introduced this year:

Health Certificate: Every applicant must obtain a certificate from a Primary Health Care Center in Qatar confirming they are medically fit for the pilgrimage.

Financial Deposit: A QR10,000 deposit is now required during registration. This acts as a security amount and will go toward financing the applicant’s Hajj expenses.

Know all about Payment mechanism

As the payment mechanisms have been upgraded, now the pilgrims can pay for the pilgrimage online based on the package prices set by each Hajj operator, varying by level of service and amenities offered.

Total 27 licensed Hajj operators will facilitate services this year and the applicants need to contact the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs directly for any inquiries or to file complaints via the dedicated hotline (132).

After the registration window closes on October 31, 2025, an electronic sorting process will be conducted immediately to determine the final list of successful applicants, who will receive official approval notifications by mid-November.