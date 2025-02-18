Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Watch Upon his arrival in India on Monday, Qatar Amir met External Affairs Minister S Jashankar. PM Modi and the Amir are slated to hold bilateral talks on Tuesday.

Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, who is on a two-day visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Later, President Droupadi Murmu and Amir introduced their respective countries' ministers and delegations to each other.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, hours after his arrival in New Delhi on Monday. Jaishankar expressed confidence, saying the visiting leader's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will "deepen our close bonds of friendship."

In a rare special gesture, PM Modi went to the airport to receive Amir. His visit comes at the invitation of PM Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.