Qantas flight crew accidentally plays adult movie with nudity, sexts for an hour with 'no way to turn it off'

Suppose you are travelling with your family and kids on a flight and suddenly adult movie plays on the flight, with no option to skip or turn it off. The situation might turn awkward. The same situation was witnessed by passengers on a recent Qantas flight from Australia to Japan. According to a report by the New York Times, the incident occurred on the QF59 flight. A passenger, who travelled on the same flight, said there was "no way to turn it off" and was floored by the racy nudity and obscene 'sexts' that were displayed on each seat’s screen.

What happened to Qantas flight?

The airline staff told news.com.au that the flight was taken off from Australia after a delay of an hour following a technical glitch in the flight entertainment system. As a result, the passengers were not able to select movies of their own choice. Subsequently, the airline staff asked passengers what movie they would like to watch, resulting in the movie Daddio (2023) being played to everyone on the flight, reported NYT.

Scene from Daddio

The rousing drama features Dakota Johnson as a young woman who returns to her Manhattan apartment after a trip. During her ride, she engages in a revealing conversation with her taxi driver, portrayed by Sean Penn, discussing her affair with a married man while he shares details about his own life. The film carries an 'R' rating due to its explicit sexual content and graphic nudity, including images of exposed genitals and sexually explicit text messages.

Passenger recalls crazy moment

One passenger recounted on Reddit, “Qantas played an inappropriate movie for the entire flight, and there was no way to turn it off.” "So, I was on Qantas flight QF59 from Sydney to Haneda… and the in-flight entertainment system was down. After a one-hour delay, the pilot decided to take off anyway, but the only option left was for the crew to play a movie on every screen," NYT quoted a passenger as saying.

"It was impossible to pause, dim, or turn it off. Here’s the kicker: the movie they played was extremely inappropriate. It featured graphic nudity and a lot of sexting – the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones," added the passenger.

The passenger said it took almost an hour before the airline switched to a more kid-friendly movie. "I’ve attached a few pics of the scenes (only from the sexting parts, no nudity). How is this acceptable for a major airline? Has anyone else had something like this happen?" according to the passenger.

Qantas Airways has acknowledged the mistake and added it was a "technical glitch". However, it did not elaborate further but said the staff had played a movie which made the passengers comfortable.

