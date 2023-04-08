President Putin’s Twitter, other Russian Officials accounts resurface after a year of restriction: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin's Twitter account: More than a year after Twitter restricted the accounts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other senior officials, tests from multiple accounts showed that search results, timelines and recommendation tools now display accounts of the restricted accounts.

According to a report by The Telegraph UK, Twitter is now recommending users such as Putin's presidential account, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and its UK Embassy to the new users.

Notably, all of the mentioned accounts had been placed in a restricted category after the hostile broke out earlier last year.

Twitter had banned Russian officials' recommendations

Earlier in April last year, Twitter had informed it would “not amplify or recommend government accounts belonging to states that limit access to free information and are engaged in armed interstate conflict'.

This means that Twitter would not recommend searches, the home timeline and other parts of the service.

Users are now getting suggestions to follow

However, tests by UK media exhibited that Russian government accounts featured at the top of certain search results. Also, Twitter has started news users recommending other users to follow Russian officials.

Moreover, tweets from Russian government officials appeared in microblogging site algorithmically-driven “For You” feed for a newly created account, even when it did not follow them.

According to the UK media report, the microblogging site has recently removed the "limitations" that blocked the reach of Russian officials and State media organisations.

