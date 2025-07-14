Putin talks nicely, then bombs everybody in the evening: Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine Trump stated that he will be meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as part of ongoing discussions on military support for Ukraine amidst the escalating tensions with Russia, while criticising Putin for Russia's massive aerial attacks with drones and missiles at Kyiv this month.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump expressed growing concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin's deceptive tactics in the wake of the recent aggression against Ukraine and said Washington will be sending its Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv, noting that the European Union will comprehensively cover the cost.

Trump to meet NATO Secretary General

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump stated that he will be meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as part of ongoing discussions on military support for Ukraine amidst the escalating tensions with Russia, while criticising Putin for Russia's massive aerial attacks with drones and missiles at Kyiv this month.

"I'm going to have a meeting with the (NATO) Secretary General, who's coming in tomorrow, but we basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military. They're going to pay us 100 per cent for them, and that's the way we want it, and we've been trying to get that again... As we send equipment, they're going to reimburse us for that equipment... That's the way it should have been a long time ago," Trump stated.

How many Patriot missiles will US send to Ukraine?

"I haven't agreed on the number (of patriots) yet, but they're going to have some because they do need protection, but the European Union is paying for it. We're not paying anything for it, but we will send it. It'll be business for us, and we will send them Patriots (air defence system), which they desperately need because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nicely, and then he bombs everybody in the evening. There's a little bit of a problem there, and I don't like it," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump stated that the US would be providing weapons to NATO allies, who can then transfer them to Ukraine. This arrangement was confirmed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, noting that it was quicker to send supplies from Europe than to ship them directly from American factories, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Zelenskyy says high-level talks are scheduled with the US

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that high-level talks are scheduled for this week with the US, as Trump reaffirmed Washington's commitment to resuming weapons supply to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy emphasised the restoration of military aid shipments and the upcoming military-level discussions with the US, noting that the Assistant to the US President and Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, will be here in Kyiv for the discussions.

Also Read:

Trump to meet NATO secretary general as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales

US: Two women killed in Kentucky church shooting as gunman opens fire after shooting trooper