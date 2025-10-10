Putin reacts after Trump misses out on Nobel Peace Prize: 'US President does a lot for peace' Ahead of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement, Putin earlier in the day praised Trump for "doing a great deal to promote peace," pointing to the Gaza peace deal as a key example.

Moscow:

Hours after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corino Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the US President's peace efforts and said that Trump "does a lot for peace".

Ahead of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement, Putin had earlier in the day praised Trump for "doing a great deal to promote peace," pointing to the Gaza peace deal as a key example. However, he stressed that it was not his prerogative to judge whether Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump missed out on Nobel Peace Prize

This time, President Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize despite jockeying from his fellow Republicans, various world leaders and — most vocally — himself.

Opposition activist María Corina Machado of Venezuela was awarded the prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honouring her “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Here’s what Trump said on Nobel Peace Prize

Trump, who has long coveted the prestigious prize, has been outspoken about his desire for the honour during both of his presidential terms, particularly lately as he takes credit for ending conflicts around the world. He has expressed doubts that the Nobel committee would ever grant him the award.

“They'll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn't do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” Trump said on Thursday.

Although Trump received a number of nominations for the prize, many of them occurred after the February 1 deadline for the 2025 award, which fell just a week and a half into his first term. His name was, however, put forth in December by Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, her office said in a statement, for his brokering of the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and several Arab states in 2020.

White House lashes out at Nobel Committee

Earlier in the day, the White House lashed out at the Nobel Committee, saying that the selection panel placed politics over peace by awarding the coveted prize to Machado.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," Steven Cheung, White House spokesperson, wrote on X.

