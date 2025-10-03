Putin praises Trump's peace efforts but says US missile supplies to Ukraine threaten Moscow-Washington ties Vladimir Putin has warned that US supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine will escalate tensions but not change the battlefield outcome. He praised Donald Trump's peace efforts, offered to extend the nuclear pact, and warned the West against seizing Russian oil ships.

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any move by the United States to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would mark a serious escalation in ties between Moscow and Washington. Speaking at a forum of international policy experts in Sochi, he said such supplies would damage bilateral relations but would not alter the battlefield situation. "The potential supply of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv will signal a qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the US," Putin stated. He added that while the weapons could inflict damage, Russian air defences would adapt quickly. "It will certainly not change the balance of force on the battlefield," he said, stressing that Russian forces are making steady progress.

Asked about former US President Donald Trump’s description of Russia as a "paper tiger", Putin said Moscow was fighting not just Ukraine but the entire NATO bloc. "We are fighting against the entire bloc of NATO and we keep moving, keep advancing and feel confident and we are a paper tiger; what NATO itself is?" he asked. "A paper tiger? Go and deal with this paper tiger then." The White House has not commented on his remarks.

Praise for Trump and nuclear pact offer

Despite his stern words for Washington, Putin praised Trump's role in efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. He called their August summit in Alaska "productive" and said he felt "comfortable" engaging with the American leader. "It was good that we made an attempt to search for and find possible ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis," he said. Putin also reaffirmed his offer to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty for one more year beyond its February expiry. The treaty, signed in 2010, restricts each side to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. "If they don't need it, we don't need it either," he said, adding, "we feel confident about our nuclear shield."

Warning on oil ship seizures

Sending a sharp warning to Western allies, Putin cautioned against attempts to seize ships carrying Russian oil, calling it piracy that could provoke a forceful response and destabilise global markets. Referring to the detention of a tanker off France's Atlantic coast, he accused President Emmanuel Macron of trying to deflect attention from domestic unrest. "It's piracy, and how do you deal with pirates? You destroy them," Putin said, while mockingly likening Macron to Napoleon.

Russia dismisses NATO drone allegations

On recent reports of Russian drones violating European airspace, Putin accused NATO of exaggerating the incidents to justify higher defence spending. He scoffed at claims of Russian involvement in drone flights over Denmark, Germany and Poland. “We are carefully watching the growing militarisation of Europe," he said. "Is all of this just words or is it time for us to take countermeasures? No one should have doubt that Russia's countermeasures will not take a long time to come."

